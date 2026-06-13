98,027 Shares in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MRSH Bought by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 98,027 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $18,186,000. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for 1.2% of Boston Family Office LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:MRSH opened at $168.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.60 and a twelve month high of $220.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 31.87%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 16,656 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $2,693,441.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 116,811 shares in the company, valued at $18,889,506.81. This trade represents a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRSH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $230.00 to $203.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $209.00 to $206.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $200.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRSH

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies NYSE: MMC is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

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