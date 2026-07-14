9,846 Shares in WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC Bought by ABC Arbitrage SA

ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,846 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 972.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 246 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In related news, EVP Daniel Krueger sold 4,665 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.96, for a total transaction of $517,628.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,112.16. The trade was a 38.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $115.73 on Tuesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.95 and a 1-year high of $119.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.04. The company has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.47.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.15. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 16.25%.The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.510-5.610 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.9525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. WEC Energy Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 76.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho set a $124.00 target price on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $123.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WEC

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin–based regulated energy holding company whose primary businesses are the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and the distribution of natural gas. The company operates through a set of utility subsidiaries that provide bundled energy service, customer billing and energy-related programs to residential, commercial and industrial customers. As a regulated utility group, WEC's operations focus on delivering reliable service while managing infrastructure investment and compliance with state and federal utility regulation.

Its utility subsidiaries include well-known regional operators such as We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, along with Chicago-area natural gas utilities that were part of the Integrys Energy Group acquisition.

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