9,912 Shares in RTX Corporation $RTX Acquired by CDM Financial Counseling Services Inc.

CDM Financial Counseling Services Inc. bought a new position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,912 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,818,000. RTX comprises approximately 1.7% of CDM Financial Counseling Services Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company's stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company's stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 68.0% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 10,202 shares of the company's stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.1% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 20,900 shares of the company's stock worth $3,052,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the second quarter worth approximately $5,157,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting RTX

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Insider Activity at RTX

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 12,713 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.83, for a total value of $2,578,577.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,749 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,397,199.67. The trade was a 43.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 35,755 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total transaction of $7,349,797.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 59,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,242,331.36. The trade was a 37.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 63,592 shares of company stock valued at $13,023,502 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Vertical Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $227.00 price target on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on RTX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. DZ Bank lowered RTX from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Melius Research upgraded RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on RTX from $238.00 to $226.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $210.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

RTX Stock Down 0.0%

RTX opened at $171.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $230.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $191.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.81. RTX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $130.90 and a fifty-two week high of $214.50.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.26. RTX had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The business's revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is an increase from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. RTX's payout ratio is presently 51.03%.

RTX Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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