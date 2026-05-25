Free Trial
Final Hours! Save $100 on MarketBeat All Access Before 11:59 PM
  • 0Days
  • 0Hours
  • 0Minutes
  • 0Seconds
Lock In $149 Tonight
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

9,955 Shares in Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE Bought by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Written by MarketBeat
May 25, 2026
Lumentum logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Axxcess Wealth Management opened a new position in Lumentum Holdings, buying 9,955 shares worth about $3.67 million in the fourth quarter, according to its latest 13F filing.
  • Institutional ownership remains very high, with hedge funds and other investors holding about 94.05% of Lumentum’s stock, and several firms recently added positions in the company.
  • Lumentum reported strong quarterly results, beating EPS estimates with $2.37 per share and posting 90.1% year-over-year revenue growth, while analysts maintain a generally bullish outlook with an average target price of $1,012.43.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,955 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $3,669,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 363.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company's stock.

Lumentum Stock Performance

Shares of LITE opened at $946.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.04 and a 12-month high of $1,085.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $837.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $562.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.35 and a beta of 1.53.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. Lumentum had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The firm had revenue of $808.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Lumentum's quarterly revenue was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LITE shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Lumentum from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $880.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $710.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $950.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,012.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LITE

Lumentum News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lumentum this week:

Insider Transactions at Lumentum

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 2,487 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $953.95, for a total value of $2,372,473.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 60,951 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $58,144,206.45. This represents a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Ian Small sold 4,954 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $868.07, for a total transaction of $4,300,418.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,236,414.56. This represents a 19.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 41,146 shares of company stock valued at $37,667,478 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lumentum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Lumentum Right Now?

Before you consider Lumentum, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lumentum wasn't on the list.

While Lumentum currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 Cover
The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026

Discover the 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 and secure reliable income in uncertain markets. Download the report now to identify top dividend payers and avoid common yield traps.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Price Down 2.1% After Insider Selling
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Price Down 2.1% After Insider Selling
By MarketBeat | May 19, 2026
tc pixel
Nobody Understands Why Trump Is Invading Iran (here’s the answer)
Nobody Understands Why Trump Is Invading Iran (here’s the answer)
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
Why Applied Optoelectronics Stock May Be Near a Turning Point
Why Applied Optoelectronics Stock May Be Near a Turning Point
By Thomas Hughes | May 18, 2026
3 Space Infrastructure Stocks Gaining Momentum Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
3 Space Infrastructure Stocks Gaining Momentum Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
By Ryan Hasson | May 20, 2026
Is Everspin Technologies the Next AI Edge Breakout?
Is Everspin Technologies the Next AI Edge Breakout?
By Thomas Hughes | May 18, 2026
tc pixel
The sell discipline that changed my mind after 30 years
The sell discipline that changed my mind after 30 years
From Porter & Company (Ad)
2 Software Stocks Turning AI Fears Into Fundamental Gains
2 Software Stocks Turning AI Fears Into Fundamental Gains
By Dan Schmidt | May 21, 2026
3 Infrastructure Stocks Fueling the Data Center Building Boom
3 Infrastructure Stocks Fueling the Data Center Building Boom
By Dan Schmidt | May 18, 2026

Recent Videos

GET IN EARLY! Top 4 Robotics Stocks that are Bigger Than Nvidia (Even Their CEO Says So)
GET IN EARLY! Top 4 Robotics Stocks that are Bigger Than Nvidia (Even Their CEO Says So)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Trump Made 3,700 Stock Trades in 90 Days. You‘ll Wish You Followed His Playbook.
Trump Made 3,700 Stock Trades in 90 Days. You'll Wish You Followed His Playbook.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This is Bigger Than Nvidia. These 5 Stocks Win the Next AI Wave.
This is Bigger Than Nvidia. These 5 Stocks Win the Next AI Wave.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines