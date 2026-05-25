9,955 Shares in Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE Bought by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,955 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $3,669,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 363.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company's stock.

Get Lumentum alerts: Sign Up

Lumentum Stock Performance

Shares of LITE opened at $946.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.04 and a 12-month high of $1,085.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $837.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $562.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.35 and a beta of 1.53.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. Lumentum had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The firm had revenue of $808.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Lumentum's quarterly revenue was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LITE shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Lumentum from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $880.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $710.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $950.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,012.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LITE

Lumentum News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lumentum this week:

Insider Transactions at Lumentum

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 2,487 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $953.95, for a total value of $2,372,473.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 60,951 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $58,144,206.45. This represents a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Ian Small sold 4,954 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $868.07, for a total transaction of $4,300,418.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,236,414.56. This represents a 19.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 41,146 shares of company stock valued at $37,667,478 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lumentum, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lumentum wasn't on the list.

While Lumentum currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here