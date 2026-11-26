Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL - Free Report) by 3,306.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,578 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 99,567 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.21% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $30,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 127.9% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 182.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 164 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 35.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 231 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRL. Evercore set a $330.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $291.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Charles River Laboratories International from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $388.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $311.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $332.02 on Thursday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $146.20 and a one year high of $379.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $319.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.36. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 364.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.36.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $982.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The business's revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, Director James C. Foster sold 24,042 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $8,414,700.00. Following the sale, the director owned 31,596 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,058,600. The trade was a 43.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Birgit Girshick sold 7,975 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.90, for a total transaction of $2,710,702.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 32,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,041,651.50. This represents a 19.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 35,154 shares of company stock worth $12,170,530 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International is a contract research organization that supports pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, as well as academic and government researchers, in developing medicines and advancing scientific research. Its services span the drug development process, from early discovery and preclinical research to manufacturing support. The company's offerings include research models and related services, drug discovery and safety assessment, and manufacturing solutions. These may include laboratory animal models, laboratory testing, bioanalysis, and support for the production of products used in the development of pharmaceuticals and biologics.

Further Reading

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