First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 999,066 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $52,940,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.63% of Pentair as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $445,819,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $654,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 49.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,049 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company's stock.

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Pentair Price Performance

PNR stock opened at $72.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.21 and a 200-day moving average of $73.34. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $51.13 and a 12-month high of $109.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.01.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $976.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.71 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.70 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 23rd. Pentair's payout ratio is presently 28.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair set a $50.00 price objective on Pentair in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. TD Cowen raised Pentair from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $78.00 target price on Pentair in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Pentair from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $65.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $76.59.

View Our Latest Research Report on PNR

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc is a water solutions company that develops and supplies products and services for managing, treating and moving water. Its offerings include water filtration and treatment systems, pumps, valves and related equipment for residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural customers. The company also serves the pool and spa market, providing equipment and systems such as pumps, filters, heaters and water-care products. Pentair serves customers in markets around the world. Founded in 1966, Pentair has evolved from its origins as a diversified manufacturer into a company focused on water-related businesses.

See Also

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