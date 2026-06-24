A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $1.08 Million in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. $IFF

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 14,920 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tran Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,924,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,098,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $67,612,000 after acquiring an additional 245,719 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 36,972,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $2,275,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,251 shares during the last quarter. Icahn Carl C raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 4,750,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $292,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,831,668 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $595,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on IFF. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $97.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $91.05.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IFF

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

NYSE IFF opened at $74.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.14 and a 52-week high of $84.45. The business's 50-day moving average price is $74.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.64 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.65%. International Flavors & Fragrances's revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. International Flavors & Fragrances's dividend payout ratio is currently 48.93%.

Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg purchased 260,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.28 per share, for a total transaction of $19,312,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,682,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,273,184.40. The trade was a 10.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.07% of the company's stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc NYSE: IFF is a global leader in the creation and production of flavors, fragrances, cosmetic actives and nutritional lipids. The company develops taste and scent solutions for a wide array of end markets including food and beverage, personal care, household goods and pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio spans natural and nature-identical flavors, fine fragrances, functional ingredients for skin and hair care, and specialty oils that enhance nutritional value and sensory appeal.

IFF's research and development network comprises innovation centers in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America, where multidisciplinary teams collaborate on aroma chemistry, sensory science and biotechnology.

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