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Apple’s Intel Deal Arrives at the Right Time for Its Stock

Sam Quirke
Written by Sam Quirke | Reviewed by Shannon Harms
June 23, 2026
A stylized processor chip on a circuit board displays the Intel and Apple logos side by side.

Key Points

  • Apple has agreed to partner with Intel to design and manufacture some of its chips on US soil, in a deal that solves several headaches at once.
  • With memory chip prices surging to the point that Apple's CEO, Tim Cook, has said price hikes are now unavoidable, diversifying away from Asia has rarely made more sense.
  • Add in a US political environment that's all-in on domestic manufacturing, and this is shaping up to be one of the more clever moves Apple has made in years.
  • Interested in Apple? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of tech giant Apple Inc. NASDAQ: AAPL are trading just under $300 this week, as they continue to bounce off their low from earlier this month and move back towards the all-time high they hit a few weeks ago.

Apple Today

Apple Inc. stock logo
AAPLAAPL 90-day performance
Apple
$294.98 -2.03 (-0.68%)
As of 03:58 PM Eastern
52-Week Range
$199.26
$317.40
Dividend Yield
0.37%
P/E Ratio
35.67
Price Target
$314.85
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The bull case for the stock has been quietly strengthening despite the wobble that followed the recent Siri AI announcement. The latest piece of news adds another credible reason to think the next leg higher could already be underway.

It was reported late last week that Apple has agreed to partner with Intel NASDAQ: INTC to design and manufacture some of its chips in the United States. It's a deal that, at first glance, seems to come out of nowhere, given Apple's history of moving away from Intel chips to its own in-house Apple Silicon several years ago.

However, when you start digging into the timing and the broader pressures the company has been navigating, it's hard to see this as anything other than a seriously strategic move. Let's jump in and see why below.

Why the Timing Is So Compelling

The big picture here is that Apple has been quietly grappling with several significant supply chain headaches, and this deal helps to ease them. The main one is memory chip pricing. As we covered recently, surging costs have begun to bite into Apple's margins to the point that Tim Cook has publicly acknowledged that the "situation has become unsustainable" and that "price increases are unavoidable." That's the kind of statement that doesn't get made lightly, particularly by a CEO famous for measured language.

Layered on top of that is Apple's longstanding overdependence on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company NYSE: TSM for its most advanced chips. TSMC's production lines are in extraordinary demand from AI chipmakers like NVIDIA NASDAQ: NVDA and Advanced Micro Devices NASDAQ: AMD, which have steadily pushed up costs and intensified the risk of bottlenecks for everyone who relies on the foundry.

The Right Deal at the Right Time

Apple has been chasing a more diversified manufacturing footprint for years, with expansion into Vietnam, India, and the US, but a deal of this scale with Intel takes that effort to a whole new level.

The team at Wedbush put it well, noting that "this is the right time to do this deal with Apple looking to diversify its manufacturing footprint" while demand for advanced chips continues to climb. Coming as it does just ahead of what's expected to be a multi-year AI-driven device cycle, the deal effectively locks in domestic capacity right as Apple's AI ambitions begin to take shape.

A Political Tailwind That's Hard to Ignore

The other reason this deal looks so well-timed is the wider political backdrop. The US administration has made it a stated priority to bring semiconductor manufacturing back to American soil, and Intel has emerged as the central beneficiary of that policy. Apple's agreement to partner with Intel on domestic production, therefore, brings the company directly into alignment with that political direction of travel.

For a multinational of Apple's scale, that's a strategic move on multiple levels. As we've seen with other big tech names in recent months, being on the wrong side of US trade and manufacturing policy can quickly turn into a sustained headwind.

By proactively committing to domestic chip production, Apple has essentially insulated itself from a chunk of that risk in one move, while also strengthening its standing as one of the largest investors in US manufacturing.

How This Supports Higher Prices

Apple MarketRank™ Stock Analysis

Overall MarketRank™
92nd Percentile
Analyst Rating
Moderate Buy
Upside/Downside
6.7% Upside
Short Interest Level
Healthy
Dividend Strength
Strong
News Sentiment
0.88mentions of Apple in the last 14 days
Insider Trading
Selling Shares
Proj. Earnings Growth
9.14%
See Full Analysis
There's a third reason this deal is being received so well: it lays the groundwork for Apple to potentially raise prices on its core products with significantly less risk. With Tim Cook already flagging that price hikes are coming, likely in September alongside the new iPhone lineup, the Intel partnership gives Apple a credible story to tell consumers and shareholders about why those higher prices are sustainable.

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said Apple is in a strong position to raise prices without sacrificing hardware performance or increasing customer churn, citing the company’s growing focus on higher-end consumers. That bullish view is also reflected in Apple’s Moderate Buy consensus rating, which suggests Wall Street remains constructive despite the stock’s recent wobble. For investors, that’s close to the dream scenario, and one that few companies could deliver at Apple’s scale.

The Bigger Picture for the Stock

With Apple now firmly in motion on its AI strategy, the Intel partnership cementing a more resilient supply chain, and the broader political winds at its back, the company is going into the second half of the year with arguably its strongest setup in a long time.

And while the price action at the start of June briefly suggested otherwise, the underlying picture is becoming more optimistic by the day.

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Sam Quirke
About The Author

Sam Quirke

Contributing Author

Learn More about Sam Quirke
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Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Apple (AAPL)
4.5984 of 5 stars		$294.98-0.7%0.37%35.67Moderate Buy$314.85
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