A10 Networks, Inc. $ATEN Shares Sold by Bridge City Capital LLC

Bridge City Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN - Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,342 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after selling 40,406 shares during the period. A10 Networks accounts for approximately 2.0% of Bridge City Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bridge City Capital LLC owned approximately 0.53% of A10 Networks worth $6,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATEN. Boston Partners bought a new stake in A10 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,795,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in A10 Networks by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,365,259 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $24,779,000 after buying an additional 695,150 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in A10 Networks by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,054,213 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $37,284,000 after buying an additional 588,922 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in A10 Networks by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,463,337 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $43,576,000 after buying an additional 429,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in A10 Networks by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,034,491 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $18,300,000 after buying an additional 414,309 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Eric Singer sold 24,698 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $672,032.58. Following the transaction, the director owned 68,806 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,872,211.26. This trade represents a 26.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.21% of the company's stock.

A10 Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATEN opened at $31.82 on Friday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.52 and a fifty-two week high of $33.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $27.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.17.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. A10 Networks had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $75.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $72.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. A10 Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. A10 Networks's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on ATEN shares. Wall Street Zen raised A10 Networks from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on A10 Networks from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BWS Financial boosted their target price on A10 Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Loop Capital set a $25.00 target price on A10 Networks in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, DNB Markets set a $9.00 target price on A10 Networks in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $24.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on A10 Networks

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc NYSE: ATEN, headquartered in San Jose, California, designs and sells networking and security solutions that accelerate application performance and protect data across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments. Founded in 2004, the company's offerings target enterprises, service providers and cloud operators seeking high availability, secure access and optimized traffic delivery for critical applications.

The company's core portfolio includes application delivery controllers (ADCs) for load balancing and traffic management, advanced distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection appliances, SSL inspection solutions and carrier-grade NAT (CGNAT) platforms.

Further Reading

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