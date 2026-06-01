A10 Networks, Inc. $ATEN Stock Position Decreased by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN - Free Report) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,461 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after selling 39,239 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.19% of A10 Networks worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,777,631 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $31,452,000 after purchasing an additional 10,052 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 967.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 162,685 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 147,444 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 727,410 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $12,868,000 after purchasing an additional 32,582 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 74,557 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 2,829.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital set a $25.00 price target on A10 Networks in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wall Street Zen raised A10 Networks from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Sidoti reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Monday, April 20th. BTIG Research raised their price target on A10 Networks from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised A10 Networks from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $23.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATEN

A10 Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATEN opened at $30.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.62 and a beta of 1.20. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $26.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.17. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.52 and a 52 week high of $30.42.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $75.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.62 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 14.90%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. A10 Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. A10 Networks's dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Insider Activity at A10 Networks

In other news, Director Eric Singer sold 24,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $672,032.58. Following the transaction, the director owned 68,806 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,872,211.26. This represents a 26.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company's stock.

A10 Networks Profile

A10 Networks, Inc NYSE: ATEN, headquartered in San Jose, California, designs and sells networking and security solutions that accelerate application performance and protect data across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments. Founded in 2004, the company's offerings target enterprises, service providers and cloud operators seeking high availability, secure access and optimized traffic delivery for critical applications.

The company's core portfolio includes application delivery controllers (ADCs) for load balancing and traffic management, advanced distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection appliances, SSL inspection solutions and carrier-grade NAT (CGNAT) platforms.

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