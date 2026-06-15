AAON, Inc. $AAON Holdings Decreased by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON - Free Report) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,731 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 74,853 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of AAON worth $13,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in AAON by 96.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in AAON by 59.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 378 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in AAON in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in AAON by 27.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 569 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in AAON by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 885 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company's stock.

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AAON Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAON opened at $127.19 on Monday. AAON, Inc. has a one year low of $62.00 and a one year high of $150.46. The business's 50-day moving average price is $115.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. AAON had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 7.30%.The company had revenue of $496.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $381.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. AAON's payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of AAON in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating on shares of AAON in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded AAON from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $107.75.

Get Our Latest Report on AAON

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AAON news, CAO Rebecca Thompson sold 4,230 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.42, for a total value of $606,666.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total value of $421,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,997 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,543,868.83. This represents a 21.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,473 shares of company stock valued at $19,516,213. 18.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAON Profile

AAON, Inc NASDAQ: AAON is a U.S.-based designer and manufacturer of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment for commercial and industrial applications. The company's product portfolio focuses on rooftop packaged units, water-source heat pumps, chillers and custom-engineered solutions that cater to a wide array of building types, from office complexes and schools to data centers and healthcare facilities.

AAON's core offerings include rooftop units available in gas, electric and dual-fuel configurations, precision air-conditioning systems for temperature- and humidity-sensitive environments, and modular chillers suited for both indoor and outdoor installations.

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