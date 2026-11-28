Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON - Free Report) by 82.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 992,490 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 448,088 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned 1.20% of AAON worth $82,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in AAON by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,338,517 shares of the construction company's stock worth $296,664,000 after purchasing an additional 70,399 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,082,991 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $172,388,000 after buying an additional 503,819 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in AAON by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,220,470 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $101,006,000 after purchasing an additional 336,730 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 858,980 shares of the construction company's stock worth $71,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in AAON during the second quarter worth about $55,284,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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AAON Stock Performance

AAON opened at $74.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $76.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. AAON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.13 and a 52-week high of $150.46.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.26. AAON had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $707.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $601.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. AAON's quarterly revenue was up 84.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. AAON's dividend payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Stewart purchased 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.66 per share, with a total value of $74,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $298,640. The trade was a 33.33% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.09% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAON. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $105.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of AAON in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AAON in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of AAON from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on AAON from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of AAON in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AAON currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $106.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAON

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc. designs and manufactures heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment for commercial and industrial markets. Its products include rooftop units, air-handling systems, chillers, heat pumps and related HVAC equipment. The company also serves specialized applications through BASX, its cleanroom and data-center solutions business. AAON products are used in settings such as offices, schools, hospitals, manufacturing facilities and data centers. Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, AAON serves customers primarily in North America, with sales also reaching international markets.

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