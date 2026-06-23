AAON, Inc. $AAON Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON - Free Report) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326,463 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 64,314 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.40% of AAON worth $24,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAON. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the construction company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in AAON in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in AAON by 27.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 569 shares of the construction company's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in AAON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in AAON by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 885 shares of the construction company's stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AAON

In related news, Director Gary D. Fields sold 19,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.20, for a total transaction of $2,663,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,252 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,138,330.40. The trade was a 55.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Casey Kidwell sold 3,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.30, for a total transaction of $436,059.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 13,463 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,861,932.90. This trade represents a 18.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,473 shares of company stock worth $19,516,213. Insiders own 18.09% of the company's stock.

AAON Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of AAON stock opened at $136.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AAON, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.00 and a twelve month high of $150.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.38.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $496.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.08 million. AAON had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 7.30%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. AAON's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAON. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of AAON in a report on Friday, May 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of AAON in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised AAON from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AAON

AAON Profile

AAON, Inc NASDAQ: AAON is a U.S.-based designer and manufacturer of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment for commercial and industrial applications. The company's product portfolio focuses on rooftop packaged units, water-source heat pumps, chillers and custom-engineered solutions that cater to a wide array of building types, from office complexes and schools to data centers and healthcare facilities.

AAON's core offerings include rooftop units available in gas, electric and dual-fuel configurations, precision air-conditioning systems for temperature- and humidity-sensitive environments, and modular chillers suited for both indoor and outdoor installations.

See Also

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