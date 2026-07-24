AAON, Inc. $AAON Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON - Free Report) by 84.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,811 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 443,709 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.10% of AAON worth $7,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in AAON by 512.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,739,892 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $442,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966,088 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of AAON by 8,956.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,222,706 shares of the construction company's stock worth $93,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,205 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AAON during the fourth quarter worth $41,584,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,403,648 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $107,028,000 after purchasing an additional 487,601 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 27.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,138,959 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $199,864,000 after purchasing an additional 456,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company's stock.

AAON Stock Up 0.5%

NASDAQ AAON opened at $107.68 on Friday. AAON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.00 and a 12 month high of $150.46. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $125.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.30, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. AAON had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $496.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. AAON's payout ratio is 27.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of AAON from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AAON in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating on shares of AAON in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on AAON in a report on Thursday. They issued a "sector weight" rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $112.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAON

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gary D. Fields sold 19,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.20, for a total value of $2,663,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,252 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,138,330.40. The trade was a 55.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Thompson sold 4,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.42, for a total value of $606,666.60. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,980 shares of company stock valued at $16,361,330. 18.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAON Profile

AAON, Inc NASDAQ: AAON is a U.S.-based designer and manufacturer of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment for commercial and industrial applications. The company's product portfolio focuses on rooftop packaged units, water-source heat pumps, chillers and custom-engineered solutions that cater to a wide array of building types, from office complexes and schools to data centers and healthcare facilities.

AAON's core offerings include rooftop units available in gas, electric and dual-fuel configurations, precision air-conditioning systems for temperature- and humidity-sensitive environments, and modular chillers suited for both indoor and outdoor installations.

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