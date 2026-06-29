AAON, Inc. $AAON Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON - Free Report) by 66.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,690 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 141,212 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.09% of AAON worth $5,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 96.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the construction company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 569 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 885 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAON. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of AAON in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of AAON from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of AAON in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AAON has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $112.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on AAON

AAON Price Performance

AAON opened at $126.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.51, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.29 and a 200-day moving average of $100.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.62. AAON, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.00 and a 1-year high of $150.46.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. AAON had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 7.30%.The company had revenue of $496.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business's revenue was up 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. AAON's payout ratio is 27.97%.

Insider Activity

In other AAON news, CAO Rebecca Thompson sold 21,914 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $2,196,001.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 27,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,773,913.01. This trade represents a 44.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Joseph Tobolski sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.37, for a total value of $1,082,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 114,371 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,482,402.27. This trade represents a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 150,473 shares of company stock worth $19,516,213 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.09% of the company's stock.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc NASDAQ: AAON is a U.S.-based designer and manufacturer of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment for commercial and industrial applications. The company's product portfolio focuses on rooftop packaged units, water-source heat pumps, chillers and custom-engineered solutions that cater to a wide array of building types, from office complexes and schools to data centers and healthcare facilities.

AAON's core offerings include rooftop units available in gas, electric and dual-fuel configurations, precision air-conditioning systems for temperature- and humidity-sensitive environments, and modular chillers suited for both indoor and outdoor installations.

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