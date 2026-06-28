Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,253 shares of the company's stock after selling 943 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 0.6% of Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $10,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $12,976,634,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,088,371 shares of the company's stock worth $19,141,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332,008 shares in the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 46,191.3% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 4,047,245 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,047,245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038,502 shares during the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 876.1% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 2,375,050 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,552,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,910,505 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,024,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Key Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: The European Medicines Agency’s CHMP recommended approval of Jaypirca (pirtobrutinib) for adults with chronic lymphocytic leukemia across all lines of therapy, which could expand Lilly’s oncology revenue opportunity in the EU. Article Title

The European Medicines Agency’s CHMP recommended approval of for adults with chronic lymphocytic leukemia across all lines of therapy, which could expand Lilly’s oncology revenue opportunity in the EU. Positive Sentiment: Investors are also focused on Lilly’s obesity franchise, with new details on the Medicare GLP-1 Bridge program that could broaden access to Foundayo (orforglipron) and Zepbound for eligible Medicare Part D patients starting July 1. Article Title

Investors are also focused on Lilly’s obesity franchise, with new details on the program that could broaden access to and for eligible Medicare Part D patients starting July 1. Positive Sentiment: Management’s expanded access push and continued clinical progress in obesity/diabetes are reinforcing the view that Lilly remains a leader in the weight-loss drug race, supporting bullish sentiment. Article Title

Management’s expanded access push and continued clinical progress in obesity/diabetes are reinforcing the view that Lilly remains a leader in the weight-loss drug race, supporting bullish sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Some recent coverage highlights Lilly’s strong pipeline and market leadership, but also notes valuation concerns and a less attractive entry point after the stock’s big run. Article Title

Some recent coverage highlights Lilly’s strong pipeline and market leadership, but also notes valuation concerns and a less attractive entry point after the stock’s big run. Neutral Sentiment: News about Lilly launching its cancer drug Tanstrive in India adds another growth angle, but it appears to be a smaller near-term stock driver than the obesity and EU approval updates. Article Title

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 7.0%

NYSE:LLY opened at $1,206.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.86, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.53. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $1,215.76. The company's fifty day moving average price is $1,036.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,020.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The company had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is 24.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,135.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $1,283.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,133.00 to $1,251.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,235.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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