Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.05 Million Position in Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM - Free Report) by 51.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,066 shares of the company's stock after selling 13,709 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Zoom Communications were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $509,788,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zoom Communications by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,195,243 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,052,328,000 after buying an additional 3,718,186 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Zoom Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $86,709,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoom Communications by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,967,224 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,327,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Zoom Communications by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,645,846 shares of the company's stock worth $218,282,000 after purchasing an additional 836,594 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoom Communications alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zoom Communications from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised Zoom Communications from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citizens Jmp restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Zoom Communications from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Zoom Communications from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Communications presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $109.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Zoom Communications

Insider Transactions at Zoom Communications

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 12,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total transaction of $1,350,481.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 7,645 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total value of $653,188.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 141,971 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,130,002.24. This trade represents a 5.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,638 shares of company stock worth $13,900,194. Insiders own 8.83% of the company's stock.

Zoom Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $86.48 on Friday. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.15 and a 52 week high of $114.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.87.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Zoom Communications had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 41.99%.The firm's revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.960-6.000 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.450-1.470 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

About Zoom Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc (commonly referred to as Zoom) is a provider of cloud-based communications and collaboration solutions. The company's platform supports video conferencing, voice calling, instant messaging, webinars and large-scale virtual events, and meeting room systems, marketed to businesses, educational institutions, government organizations and individual users. Zoom's product lineup includes Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone, Zoom Rooms, Zoom Video Webinars and Zoom Chat, and the company offers integrations and extensions through a developer marketplace and third-party apps.

Founded in 2011 by Eric S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Zoom Communications, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Zoom Communications wasn't on the list.

While Zoom Communications currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here