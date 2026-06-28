Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,993 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Free Report) by 62.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,630 shares of the online travel company's stock after selling 5,993 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Expedia Group were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 65,259 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $15,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $1,385,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 35.8% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 74.1% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 834 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 223.3% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on EXPE shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on Expedia Group from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Expedia Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $252.00 to $246.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $290.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $284.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Expedia Group

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $263.29 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $236.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.33. The company has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.22 and a twelve month high of $303.80.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The online travel company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.55. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 84.33% and a net margin of 9.81%.The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Expedia Group's payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

Insider Activity

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 940 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $208,548.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,454.38. This trade represents a 6.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 4,702 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $1,095,566.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 105,448 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,569,384. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

Further Reading

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