Abbott Laboratories $ABT Holdings Increased by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 141.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,800 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after acquiring an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp's holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 6,096 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Sienna Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $917,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $298,000. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 7,855 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 290,576 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $36,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Daiwa Securities Group lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $109.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $118.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE ABT opened at $90.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.63. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $81.97 and a 12-month high of $139.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.30.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 13.90%.The firm's revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks acquired 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.65 per share, with a total value of $926,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,751,103 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $625,489,692.95. This trade represents a 0.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Philip P. Boudreau bought 2,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $201,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at $201,300. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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