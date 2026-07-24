Abbott Laboratories $ABT Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 217.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,522,222 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after purchasing an additional 3,780,402 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.32% of Abbott Laboratories worth $566,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Purpose Unlimited Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Portfolio Resources Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Evercore lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Leerink Partners reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $118.61.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ABT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks purchased 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.65 per share, with a total value of $926,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,751,103 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $625,489,692.95. This represents a 0.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $100.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $81.97 and a one year high of $137.49. The company has a market cap of $175.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.61.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.380-1.46 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories's dividend payout ratio is 81.55%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

See Also

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