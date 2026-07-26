Abbott Laboratories $ABT Shares Purchased by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,096 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA's holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $10,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.2% in the second quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,854 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,287 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:ABT opened at $103.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.61. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $81.97 and a fifty-two week high of $137.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.33.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.52 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.380-1.46 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories's payout ratio is 81.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $118.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Daiwa Securities Group cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $118.61.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Abbott Laboratories

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks bought 10,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.65 per share, with a total value of $926,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,751,103 shares of the company's stock, valued at $625,489,692.95. The trade was a 0.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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