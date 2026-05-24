Abbott Laboratories $ABT Shares Purchased by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,783 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after acquiring an additional 12,271 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 1.6% of North Star Asset Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. North Star Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $39,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company's stock.

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Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $87.42 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $96.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.65. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $81.97 and a 12 month high of $139.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.99 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Securities Group cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $109.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $108.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $119.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ABT

More Abbott Laboratories News

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 885 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $102,288.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 146,377 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,918,253.66. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks acquired 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.65 per share, for a total transaction of $926,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 6,751,103 shares in the company, valued at $625,489,692.95. This trade represents a 0.15% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,055 shares of company stock worth $353,097. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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