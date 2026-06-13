Abbott Laboratories $ABT Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,853,782 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after purchasing an additional 1,627,791 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.59% of Abbott Laboratories worth $10,004,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks purchased 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.65 per share, for a total transaction of $926,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,751,103 shares of the company's stock, valued at $625,489,692.95. The trade was a 0.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Philip P. Boudreau purchased 2,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $201,300. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Abbott Laboratories

Here are the key news stories impacting Abbott Laboratories this week:

Positive Sentiment: Abbott declared its 410th consecutive quarterly dividend , underscoring its long track record of returning cash to shareholders. The board approved a 63-cent per share quarterly dividend. Abbott declares 410th consecutive quarterly dividend

Abbott declared its , underscoring its long track record of returning cash to shareholders. The board approved a quarterly dividend. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank nudged its FY2026 EPS estimate higher for Abbott, aligning with the current consensus of $5.48 per share , which suggests analysts still see stable earnings power.

Erste Group Bank for Abbott, aligning with the current consensus of , which suggests analysts still see stable earnings power. Positive Sentiment: Abbott also continues to highlight growth opportunities in diabetes care and medtech, including an expanded MiniMed collaboration and recent CE Mark approval for Libre Duo , supporting the company’s innovation story.

Abbott also continues to highlight growth opportunities in diabetes care and medtech, including an expanded MiniMed collaboration and recent CE Mark approval for , supporting the company’s innovation story. Neutral Sentiment: Research coverage remains mixed, with one Seeking Alpha piece calling Abbott “structurally undervalued,” but this is opinion-based and not a direct catalyst. Abbott Laboratories Remains Structurally Undervalued

Research coverage remains mixed, with one Seeking Alpha piece calling Abbott but this is opinion-based and not a direct catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group also trimmed its FY2027 EPS estimate slightly to $6.04 from $6.05 , a very small revision that should have limited impact on sentiment.

Erste Group also to from , a very small revision that should have limited impact on sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Star51 Capital’s first close of its medtech fund included Abbott as a lead backer, reinforcing Abbott’s strategic interest in healthcare innovation, though the direct stock impact is likely modest.

Star51 Capital’s first close of its medtech fund included Abbott as a lead backer, reinforcing Abbott’s strategic interest in healthcare innovation, though the direct stock impact is likely modest. Negative Sentiment: BofA cut its price target on Abbott from $120 to $102 , signaling less upside than before and likely adding to investor caution. BofA adjusts price target on Abbott Laboratories to 102 from 120

BofA on Abbott from , signaling less upside than before and likely adding to investor caution. Negative Sentiment: Recent trading has shown Abbott slipping more than the broader market , reflecting ongoing weakness in the shares and investor concern over valuation versus slower near-term momentum. Abbott (ABT) Dips More Than Broader Market

Recent trading has shown Abbott , reflecting ongoing weakness in the shares and investor concern over valuation versus slower near-term momentum. Negative Sentiment: Portfolio filings showing Elfun Trusts exited Abbott may also add a small amount of selling pressure, though this is not a major fundamental development. Elfun Trusts Exits Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 2.0%

NYSE ABT opened at $87.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $91.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.98. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $81.97 and a 12 month high of $139.06. The company has a market capitalization of $153.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.63.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on ABT shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $158.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $108.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Evercore dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $118.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABT

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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