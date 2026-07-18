Abbott Laboratories $ABT Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,467,825 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after selling 738,755 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.26% of Abbott Laboratories worth $458,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank of Texas increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank of Texas now owns 3,408 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.2% during the second quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 815 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Clayton Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,854 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company's stock.

Abbott Laboratories News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Abbott Laboratories this week:

Positive Sentiment: Abbott beat Q2 earnings expectations and raised 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $5.45-$5.60, signaling better profit momentum for the rest of the year. Abbott Reports Second-Quarter 2026 Results and Raises Full-Year EPS Guidance

Abbott beat Q2 earnings expectations and raised 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $5.45-$5.60, signaling better profit momentum for the rest of the year. Positive Sentiment: Management pointed to stronger second-half demand across multiple businesses, including nutrition, medical devices, diagnostics, and diabetes care, which supports a faster growth profile. ABT Q2 Earnings Call Flags Stronger Second-Half Setup

Management pointed to stronger second-half demand across multiple businesses, including nutrition, medical devices, diagnostics, and diabetes care, which supports a faster growth profile. Positive Sentiment: Analysts turned more constructive after the results, with JPMorgan, Citi, Piper Sandler, Wells Fargo, TD Cowen, BTIG, and RBC all lifting targets or reaffirming bullish views. These Analysts Increase Their Forecasts On Abbott Following Better-Than-Expected Q2 Results

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.65 per share, with a total value of $926,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,751,103 shares in the company, valued at $625,489,692.95. The trade was a 0.15% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Philip P. Boudreau acquired 2,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $201,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $201,300. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $100.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $175.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $81.97 and a 12-month high of $137.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.89 and a 200 day moving average of $102.17.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.52 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 11.65%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.380-1.46 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Abbott Laboratories's payout ratio is 70.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ABT. Weiss Ratings upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $118.61.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

Further Reading

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