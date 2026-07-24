Abbott Laboratories $ABT Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 727,630 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after selling 18,277 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio's holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $74,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J. Stern & Co. LLP raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 12,439.6% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 39,319,009 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $4,926,279,000 after purchasing an additional 39,005,451 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,938,892,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 217.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,522,222 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $566,967,000 after buying an additional 3,780,402 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 303.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,429,571 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $454,784,000 after buying an additional 3,330,368 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company's stock.

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Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $100.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $175.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $81.97 and a 52-week high of $137.49. The business's 50 day moving average is $91.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.32.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 11.65%.The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.380-1.46 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks purchased 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.65 per share, for a total transaction of $926,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 6,751,103 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $625,489,692.95. This trade represents a 0.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Leerink Partners lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $118.61.

Read Our Latest Report on Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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