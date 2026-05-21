Abbott Laboratories $ABT Stake Boosted by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,525 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after purchasing an additional 13,576 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC's holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $9,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American National Bank of Texas lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank of Texas now owns 3,408 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.2% in the second quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 15,042 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 815 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the third quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company's stock.

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Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $88.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $153.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.65. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $81.97 and a 1 year high of $139.06.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 13.90%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Abbott Laboratories's payout ratio is 70.59%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 613 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $70,850.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 104,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,053,953.78. The trade was a 0.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Philip P. Boudreau purchased 2,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $201,300. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $353,097 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $108.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $158.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $119.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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