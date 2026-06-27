Abbott Laboratories $ABT Stock Position Trimmed by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,947 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after selling 28,026 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC's holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $26,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. American National Bank of Texas raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank of Texas now owns 3,408 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.2% during the second quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 815 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the third quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company's stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:ABT opened at $94.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.08 and a 200-day moving average of $105.38. The firm has a market cap of $163.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $81.97 and a twelve month high of $137.49.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Abbott Laboratories's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $118.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ABT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau bought 2,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $201,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $201,300. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks purchased 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.65 per share, with a total value of $926,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,751,103 shares in the company, valued at $625,489,692.95. This trade represents a 0.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

See Also

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