Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 393,993 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after selling 244,904 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $38,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,563,476 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $13,843,610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,769,518 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,431,110 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $8,047,837,000 after buying an additional 504,876 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $1,603,607,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 18.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,706,669 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $1,515,963,000 after buying an additional 2,614,965 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $1,082,524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $119.04.

Read Our Latest Report on Abbott Laboratories

Key Abbott Laboratories News

Investors following ABT have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Abbott has begun enrolling patients in the VOYAGER CE trial of its investigational Encantor TAVI system. The trial could support its structural-heart pipeline over time, though commercial prospects depend on clinical results and regulatory progress. Article: How Investors May Respond To Abbott TAVI Trial Launch

Abbott has begun enrolling patients in the VOYAGER CE trial of its investigational Encantor TAVI system. The trial could support its structural-heart pipeline over time, though commercial prospects depend on clinical results and regulatory progress. Neutral Sentiment: The company reaffirmed its 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of $5.50–$5.55 in its third-quarter update; this provides context for expectations but was not a new announcement today. Abbott third-quarter results and guidance

The company reaffirmed its 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of $5.50–$5.55 in its third-quarter update; this provides context for expectations but was not a new announcement today. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider-trading data cited in the report shows five open-market sales and no purchases over the past six months. This may be a cautionary signal, although such sales do not necessarily indicate a change in the company’s outlook. Article: Abbott Laboratories Rises as Defensive Buying and Recent Upgrade Lift Shares

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 2.6%

ABT opened at $108.11 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $81.97 and a 52 week high of $129.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $187.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.42. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.99 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company's revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Abbott Laboratories's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mary Moreland sold 3,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $406,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 100,791 shares in the company, valued at $11,691,756. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company that develops, manufactures and sells medical devices, diagnostic tests, nutritional products and branded generic medicines. Founded in 1888 by physician Wallace C. Abbott, the company is headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, and serves customers in more than 160 countries. Its products include FreeStyle Libre continuous glucose monitoring systems; cardiovascular, electrophysiology and neuromodulation devices; and diagnostic systems used in laboratories and healthcare settings.

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