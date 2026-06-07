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AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Shares Acquired by Capital World Investors

Written by MarketBeat
June 7, 2026
AbbVie logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Capital World Investors more than doubled its AbbVie stake in the fourth quarter, boosting holdings by 106.3% to 13.1 million shares worth about $3.0 billion.
  • AbbVie reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $2.65 versus $2.59 expected and revenue of $15 billion, up 12.4% year over year.
  • The company’s pipeline and commercial outlook got a lift from several recent developments, including NHS support for Elahere, European approval for Aquipta, and FDA approval of Decnupaz for BPDCN.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 106.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,071,444 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 6,736,161 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 0.74% of AbbVie worth $2,986,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,408,200 shares of the company's stock worth $5,805,530,000 after acquiring an additional 177,370 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 65,836 shares of the company's stock worth $15,043,000 after acquiring an additional 25,294 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 25,292 shares of the company's stock worth $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 303,791 shares of the company's stock worth $69,413,000 after acquiring an additional 63,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,692,765 shares of the company's stock worth $2,671,983,000 after acquiring an additional 989,233 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $227.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.36. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.73 and a 1-year high of $244.81. The company has a market cap of $402.27 billion, a PE ratio of 112.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.32.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.06. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 576.45% and a net margin of 5.79%.The firm had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting AbbVie

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $262.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of AbbVie from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $253.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABBV

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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