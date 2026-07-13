AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Shares Acquired by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,591 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 0.5% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky's investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky's holdings in AbbVie were worth $63,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its position in AbbVie by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 7,213 shares of the company's stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 5,852 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hardin Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company's stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the company's stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company's stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV opened at $248.00 on Monday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $225.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.20. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.63 and a 1-year high of $261.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.30.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.72 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 576.45% and a net margin of 5.79%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. AbbVie's payout ratio is 340.89%.

Key AbbVie News

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore set a $235.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on AbbVie from $234.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $262.81.

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AbbVie Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

See Also

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