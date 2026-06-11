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AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Shares Acquired by Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC

Written by MarketBeat
June 11, 2026
AbbVie logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC increased its AbbVie stake by 140.6% in the fourth quarter, buying 6,281 additional shares and bringing its total holding to 10,748 shares worth about $2.46 million.
  • Several other institutional investors also added to AbbVie positions, and the stock remains heavily owned by institutions at 70.23% of shares outstanding.
  • AbbVie beat quarterly earnings expectations with $2.65 EPS and $15 billion in revenue, while analysts currently rate the stock a Moderate Buy with a consensus price target of $253.43.
  • Five stocks we like better than AbbVie.

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 140.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,748 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares during the quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,466 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 120,035 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,135,034 shares of the company's stock worth $210,685,000 after buying an additional 612,702 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AbbVie from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $253.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AbbVie

AbbVie Trading Down 0.1%

AbbVie stock opened at $225.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $397.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.92, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.32. The company's 50-day moving average price is $210.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.09. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.73 and a 52 week high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 576.45%. AbbVie's quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key AbbVie News

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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