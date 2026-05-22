AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Shares Bought by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 613.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532,976 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 458,270 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC's holdings in AbbVie were worth $121,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID raised its stake in AbbVie by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 160.4% in the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $5,147,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 38,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,771,510. The trade was a 36.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,518.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,654 shares of the company's stock, valued at $619,868.24. This represents a 66.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered AbbVie from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AbbVie from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and issued a $249.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on AbbVie from $262.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $253.43.

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AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $214.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $379.60 billion, a PE ratio of 105.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.95 and a 200 day moving average of $219.71. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.25 and a 1 year high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 576.45%. The company's revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Trending Headlines about AbbVie

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About AbbVie

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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