AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,331,629 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,343 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 1.8% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of AbbVie worth $532,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 115.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 160.4% in the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting AbbVie

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

AbbVie Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of ABBV opened at $227.68 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.73 and a 12-month high of $244.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.32.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 576.45%. AbbVie's revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $249.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of AbbVie from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $253.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABBV

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

Further Reading

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