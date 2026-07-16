AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Shares Sold by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lowered its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 38.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,897 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,699 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.'s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company's stock.

Get AbbVie alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about AbbVie

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV stock opened at $244.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $431.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $227.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.54. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.63 and a 12 month high of $261.64.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 576.45%. AbbVie's revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 340.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AbbVie from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on AbbVie from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AbbVie from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $298.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $267.67.

Read Our Latest Report on AbbVie

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AbbVie, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AbbVie wasn't on the list.

While AbbVie currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here