AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Stake Lowered by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,644 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,700 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 0.6% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in AbbVie were worth $74,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,865,055,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 457.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,536,901 shares of the company's stock worth $2,439,714,000 after buying an additional 8,646,424 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,629,980 shares of the company's stock worth $10,179,099,000 after buying an additional 4,190,487 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,779,699 shares of the company's stock worth $41,306,353,000 after buying an additional 3,032,438 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 41.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 9,337,480 shares of the company's stock worth $1,733,222,000 after buying an additional 2,753,312 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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AbbVie News Roundup

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded AbbVie from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded AbbVie from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $253.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AbbVie

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $227.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.36. The firm has a market cap of $402.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.16, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.32. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.73 and a 1 year high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.06. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 576.45% and a net margin of 5.79%.The company had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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