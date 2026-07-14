ABC Arbitrage SA Has $19.24 Million Stock Position in NatWest Group plc $NWG

ABC Arbitrage SA reduced its holdings in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG - Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,291,096 shares of the company's stock after selling 134,050 shares during the quarter. NatWest Group comprises 2.6% of ABC Arbitrage SA's holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. ABC Arbitrage SA's holdings in NatWest Group were worth $19,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in NatWest Group by 427.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 173.6% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,197 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,739 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. 1.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NatWest Group alerts: Sign Up

NatWest Group Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE NWG opened at $17.53 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day moving average is $16.44 and its 200-day moving average is $16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.92. NatWest Group plc has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $19.35.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. NatWest Group had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. Equities research analysts predict that NatWest Group plc will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings cut NatWest Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of NatWest Group from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane raised NatWest Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Research cut NatWest Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NWG

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc is a major UK-based banking and financial services group headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland. The company traces its roots to the Royal Bank of Scotland, founded in 1727, and adopted the NatWest Group name in 2020 as part of a strategic refocus on its NatWest brand. NatWest Group is listed on the London Stock Exchange and also has American depositary shares trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol NWG.

The group provides a broad range of banking services across retail, private, commercial, corporate and institutional segments.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NatWest Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NatWest Group wasn't on the list.

While NatWest Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here