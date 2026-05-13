ABC Arbitrage SA Has $307,000 Position in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras $PBR

ABC Arbitrage SA lowered its holdings in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR - Free Report) by 86.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,949 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock after selling 170,661 shares during the quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA's holdings in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras during the fourth quarter worth about $4,955,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,749 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 10,215 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 56,274 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 707,365 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $8,382,000 after buying an additional 199,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000.

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Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Stock Down 1.1%

PBR stock opened at $20.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.61. The company has a market cap of $132.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.38. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $22.24.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.81 billion during the quarter. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 21.67%. Analysts anticipate that Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.1191 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.86%.

Key Headlines Impacting Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras

Here are the key news stories impacting Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PBR shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras in a report on Friday, April 10th. Zacks Research upgraded Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from $14.40 to $14.60 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.70 to $24.80 in a report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $18.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras

About Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras is a Brazilian, state-controlled integrated oil and gas company headquartered in Rio de Janeiro. Founded in 1953, Petrobras is principally engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas, and operates across the full value chain from upstream activities through refining, transportation and downstream marketing of petroleum products. The company is a major player in Brazil's energy sector and is a listed public company with global capital market presence.

Petrobras's core activities include deepwater and ultra-deepwater exploration and production, where it has been a pioneer in developing pre-salt reserves off Brazil's coast.

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