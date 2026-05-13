ABC Arbitrage SA Sells 4,590 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

ABC Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON - Free Report) by 76.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,390 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 4,590 shares during the period. ABC Arbitrage SA's holdings in Honeywell International were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $262.00 to $258.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $273.00 target price for the company. Argus raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $250.00.

View Our Latest Report on HON

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:HON opened at $218.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $227.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.76 and a 12 month high of $248.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $138.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.82.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.30 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 42.29%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. Honeywell International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.350-10.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Honeywell International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 31,081 shares in the company, valued at $7,459,440. This trade represents a 7.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

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