Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL - Free Report) by 370.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,958,273 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 7,056,082 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 2.74% of AbCellera Biologics worth $130,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,211,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the second quarter worth approximately $29,872,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the third quarter worth approximately $4,089,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,797,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,663,000. 61.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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AbCellera Biologics Stock Performance

Shares of AbCellera Biologics stock opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $12.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.48. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.81 and a beta of 1.59. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $15.02.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. AbCellera Biologics had a negative return on equity of 15.35% and a negative net margin of 218.54%. The company had revenue of $10.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post -0.60 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbCellera Biologics

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae purchased 60,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.54 per share, with a total value of $698,920.10. Following the transaction, the insider owned 56,194,662 shares in the company, valued at $648,486,399.48. The trade was a 0.11% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.40% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABCL shares. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $12.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $16.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AbCellera Biologics

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc. is a biotechnology company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. It discovers and develops antibody-based medicines, using laboratory and computational tools to identify and optimize antibodies that may be developed into treatments for disease. The company works with pharmaceutical and biotechnology partners on antibody discovery and drug development, while also advancing a portfolio of its own therapeutic candidates. Its work spans early-stage research through preclinical and clinical development, with programs focused on areas including cancer and immune-related diseases.

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