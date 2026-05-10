Abivax SA Sponsored ADR $ABVX Shares Acquired by Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. increased its stake in Abivax SA Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ABVX - Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,365 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Abivax worth $15,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abivax in the third quarter valued at about $38,827,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abivax in the third quarter valued at about $8,448,000. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Abivax in the third quarter valued at about $815,000. Atika Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abivax in the third quarter valued at about $5,858,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abivax in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.91% of the company's stock.

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Abivax Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ ABVX opened at $122.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.86 and a beta of 0.84. Abivax SA Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $148.83. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $116.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.23.

Abivax (NASDAQ:ABVX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abivax SA Sponsored ADR will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABVX shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Abivax from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Wedbush started coverage on Abivax in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Abivax in a report on Monday, March 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Abivax in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Oddo Bhf reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Abivax in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abivax currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $137.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABVX

About Abivax

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Paris, France, Abivax is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel therapies for chronic inflammatory diseases and viral infections. The company’s technology platform targets host RNA biogenesis to modulate key immune pathways, offering a differentiated approach aimed at disease modification and improved safety profiles.

Abivax’s lead clinical asset, obefazimod (ABX464), is being evaluated in ulcerative colitis and other inflammatory disorders.

See Also

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