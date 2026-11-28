Great Point Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Abivax SA Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ABVX - Free Report) by 74.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 449,314 shares during the quarter. Abivax accounts for 3.7% of Great Point Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Great Point Partners LLC owned 0.18% of Abivax worth $15,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABVX. Two Seas Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Abivax during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,996,000. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Abivax by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 761,016 shares of the company's stock worth $75,356,000 after purchasing an additional 238,991 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Abivax by 40.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 735,729 shares of the company's stock valued at $81,923,000 after purchasing an additional 213,440 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Abivax by 31.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 878,829 shares of the company's stock valued at $98,007,000 after acquiring an additional 211,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findell Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abivax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,833,000. Institutional investors own 47.91% of the company's stock.

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Abivax Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of ABVX opened at $82.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.36. Abivax SA Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $62.70 and a twelve month high of $148.83. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $88.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.00.

Abivax (NASDAQ:ABVX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 21st. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. On average, analysts predict that Abivax SA Sponsored ADR will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ABVX. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Abivax from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Abivax in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Abivax in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Abivax in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Abivax from $118.00 to $96.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abivax presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $155.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on ABVX

About Abivax

Abivax is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Paris, France. It develops oral medicines for chronic inflammatory and immune-mediated diseases, with a focus on conditions affecting the gastrointestinal tract. The company's lead drug candidate, obefazimod, is being studied for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. Abivax describes the candidate as working by increasing production of microRNA-124, a molecule involved in regulating inflammatory responses. Founded in 2013, Abivax has centered its development work on immunology and inflammatory disease.

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