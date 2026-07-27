ABM Industries Incorporated $ABM Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM - Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,076,047 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 24,213 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.96% of ABM Industries worth $157,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ABM Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 86,571 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $4,100,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 36,983 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,533 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 180,038 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $8,527,000 after acquiring an additional 8,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 592.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,201 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $6,640,000 after acquiring an additional 119,942 shares during the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at ABM Industries

In other ABM Industries news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $2,317,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 395,285 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,317,506.90. This represents a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded ABM Industries from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABM

ABM Industries Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of ABM opened at $47.69 on Monday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $43.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1 year low of $36.96 and a 1 year high of $50.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.70.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 5th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. ABM Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.850-4.150 EPS. Analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. ABM Industries's payout ratio is presently 44.62%.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated is a leading provider of integrated facility services, offering a comprehensive suite of solutions designed to support the operation, maintenance and enhancement of commercial properties. The company's core services include janitorial and custodial maintenance, HVAC and mechanical systems support, electrical and lighting solutions, and energy optimization. Additional offerings span parking management, security services, landscaping, and specialized support such as technical solutions and sustainability consulting.

Serving a diverse range of markets, ABM caters to clients in commercial real estate, aviation, healthcare, manufacturing, education, government entities, and technology campuses.

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