ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Cuts Stake in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,130,949 shares of the Internet television network's stock after selling 252,961 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises 2.2% of ABN AMRO Bank N.V.'s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. owned 0.05% of Netflix worth $206,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in Netflix by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 885.2% during the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Netflix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock opened at $73.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $310.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.00. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.86 and a 1 year high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.61 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. Citigroup restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays set a $110.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer set a $120.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.26.

View Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 35,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.52, for a total transaction of $2,789,944.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 79,690 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,177,568.80. This represents a 31.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $503,993.76. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at $27,842,088. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,349,019 shares of company stock worth $123,105,721. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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