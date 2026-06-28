ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Has $32.26 Million Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Free Report) by 124.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 398,425 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 220,969 shares during the quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. owned 0.07% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $32,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EW. State Street Corp increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,991,524 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $2,215,777,000 after purchasing an additional 371,892 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,793,949 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,857,934,000 after purchasing an additional 989,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $803,686,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,314,292 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $623,544,000 after buying an additional 804,942 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,925,627 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $505,160,000 after buying an additional 2,359,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company's stock.

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Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $90.81 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 52-week low of $72.30 and a 52-week high of $92.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.26.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 17.39%.The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on EW. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $85.00 price target on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Truist Financial set a $90.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and set a $104.00 price objective (up from $97.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $95.96.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Edwards Lifesciences

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $50,306.80. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 40,411 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,278,948.54. This represents a 1.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 23,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.42, for a total value of $2,000,190.90. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 98,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,521,962.62. This trade represents a 19.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,038 shares of company stock worth $6,683,255. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

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