ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Has $440,000 Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. cut its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 86.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,814 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 11,602 shares during the period. ABN AMRO Bank N.V.'s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth about $28,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on International Business Machines from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of International Business Machines from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $291.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $306.94.

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International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM stock opened at $271.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $253.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.96. International Business Machines Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $212.34 and a fifty-two week high of $332.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.66.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.39 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $1.69 dividend. This is a boost from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. International Business Machines's payout ratio is 59.77%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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