ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Reduces Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 27,117 shares during the period. ABN AMRO Bank N.V.'s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $27,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company's stock.

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Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $127.86 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.84 and a 52-week high of $157.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.19 and a 200-day moving average of $134.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.12. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 30.99%.The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Gilead Sciences's payout ratio is 44.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $3,676,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 125,779 shares in the company, valued at $16,513,524.91. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total transaction of $1,971,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 617,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at $81,185,357.82. The trade was a 2.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 68,000 shares of company stock worth $8,930,150 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Gilead Sciences

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Leerink Partners lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $148.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $175.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $158.41.

View Our Latest Analysis on GILD

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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