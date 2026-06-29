ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Sells 56,665 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. decreased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Free Report) by 93.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 56,665 shares during the period. ABN AMRO Bank N.V.'s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Diversified Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co. now owns 35,285 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,289,000 after buying an additional 13,196 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 532,300 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $49,610,000 after acquiring an additional 84,902 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 350,567 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $32,673,000 after acquiring an additional 14,168 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 412,511 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $38,446,000 after acquiring an additional 17,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,482,885 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $291,935,000 after acquiring an additional 139,659 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE:WFC opened at $83.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company's fifty day moving average price is $79.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $72.78 and a 1-year high of $97.76.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.85 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 17.26%.The company's revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company's payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, KGI Securities cut Wells Fargo & Company to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $98.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WFC

Wells Fargo & Company News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Wells Fargo & Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo completed the Fed’s 2026 stress test and said it intends to raise its quarterly dividend by 11% to $0.50 per share, pending board approval. That signals confidence in the bank’s capital strength and can support investor sentiment. Wells Fargo Completes 2026 Stress Test and Intends to Raise Dividend by 11% to $0.50

Wells Fargo completed the Fed’s 2026 stress test and said it intends to raise its quarterly dividend by 11% to $0.50 per share, pending board approval. That signals confidence in the bank’s capital strength and can support investor sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Truist Financial raised its price target on Wells Fargo to $94 from $90 and kept a Buy rating, implying further upside from current levels. Wells Fargo & Company had its price target raised by Truist Financial Corporation

Truist Financial raised its price target on Wells Fargo to $94 from $90 and kept a Buy rating, implying further upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Analyst previews ahead of Wells Fargo’s upcoming quarterly results suggest modest double-digit profit growth, which could reinforce the bank’s earnings momentum if delivered. Wells Fargo’s Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Analyst previews ahead of Wells Fargo’s upcoming quarterly results suggest modest double-digit profit growth, which could reinforce the bank’s earnings momentum if delivered. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo also flagged improved Anthropic coding performance, a small but constructive sign that its AI checks are seeing more autonomous execution from the startup. Wells Fargo Flags Anthropic Coding Improvement

Wells Fargo also flagged improved Anthropic coding performance, a small but constructive sign that its AI checks are seeing more autonomous execution from the startup. Neutral Sentiment: Broader bank news showed multiple large lenders passing the Fed stress test and planning dividend hikes and buybacks, which is supportive for the sector but not unique to Wells Fargo.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

Further Reading

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