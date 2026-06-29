ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Trims Stake in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. reduced its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) by 82.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,342 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 24,615 shares during the quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V.'s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 921 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 11.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 760 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 15.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 9.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 758 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.1% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 72,095 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $36,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company's stock.

Get Synopsys alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other Synopsys news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,394 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.02, for a total value of $1,527,367.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,358 shares in the company, valued at $6,461,387.16. This trade represents a 19.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 14,603 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.96, for a total value of $6,702,192.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,431,179.20. The trade was a 16.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $454.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.17, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $483.67 and a 200 day moving average of $462.12. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $376.18 and a 52 week high of $651.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.720-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.690 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $558.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Synopsys from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $570.06.

Read Our Latest Report on Synopsys

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Synopsys, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Synopsys wasn't on the list.

While Synopsys currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here