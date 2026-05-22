ABN Amro Investment Solutions Acquires 10,013 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

ABN Amro Investment Solutions grew its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE - Free Report) by 43.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,089 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares during the period. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in CBRE Group were worth $5,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 778 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 471 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total value of $62,883.21. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 42,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,676,711.69. The trade was a 1.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 9,223 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.61, for a total value of $1,370,630.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 126,501 shares in the company, valued at $18,799,313.61. This trade represents a 6.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 12,167 shares of company stock worth $1,757,783 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $130.86 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $139.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.47. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.81 and a 52 week high of $174.27. The company has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.48. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 3.11%.The business had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.800 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Barclays raised their price target on CBRE Group from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on CBRE Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded CBRE Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded CBRE Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $180.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CBRE

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

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