ABN Amro Investment Solutions Acquires 13,431 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

ABN Amro Investment Solutions increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,002 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 13,431 shares during the period. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Amgen were worth $23,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total transaction of $400,454.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,269,023.57. This represents a 15.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $331.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The stock has a market cap of $178.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.14. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.83 and a 1 year high of $391.29.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.58 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 137.41% and a net margin of 20.96%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.90 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $2.52 dividend. This represents a $10.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen's payout ratio is 70.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Amgen from $432.00 to $427.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Amgen from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on Amgen from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Friday, February 20th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $355.19.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMGN

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

Further Reading

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